Comparing Silo Pharma (SILO) & Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,255.05% -61.38% -47.49% Silo Pharma Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silo Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 3.84, suggesting that their average share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 -$3.70 million -0.94 Silo Pharma Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.89

This table compares Silo Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silo Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma. Silo Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silo Pharma competitors beat Silo Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

