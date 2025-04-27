Ventas (NYSE:VTR) versus HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Critical Analysis

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ventas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 3 7 2 2.92 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 12 2 3.07

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $72.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $38.92, indicating a potential upside of 55.01%. Given HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Ventas.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Ventas pays out 1,010.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Ventas and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.92 billion 6.06 $81.15 million $0.19 358.84 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $389.11 million 7.82 $200.04 million $1.58 15.89

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 1.65% 0.82% 0.32% HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 52.15% 11.84% 4.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Ventas on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solutions, including Behind-the-Meter, which distributes energy projects that reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.