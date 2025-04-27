CVR Energy (CVI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVI opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.92 and a beta of 1.26. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,592,723 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,649. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

