NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. NOV has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. NOV has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

