Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $531.81 million for the quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $153.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

