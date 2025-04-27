Crane (CR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $546.93 million for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crane

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.