Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

