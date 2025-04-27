Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
