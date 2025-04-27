Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61.

Proto Labs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Proto Labs by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.