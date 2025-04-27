Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

