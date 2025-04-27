Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.56. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

