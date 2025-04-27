comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08. comScore has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

