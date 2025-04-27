comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
comScore Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08. comScore has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
