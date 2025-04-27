Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Shares of WDC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

