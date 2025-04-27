Insider Selling: WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Sells £4,320 in Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total value of £4,320 ($5,752.33).

WizzFinancial Trading Down 3.1 %

FIN stock opened at GBX 32.47 ($0.43) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WizzFinancial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.74 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a return on equity of 129.74% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.