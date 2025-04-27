Teradyne (TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $680.54 million for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.680 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TER opened at $77.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

