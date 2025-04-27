Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Acquires £98,247.10 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider Simon P. G. Lee purchased 73,870 shares of Public Policy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £98,247.10 ($130,821.70).

Public Policy Price Performance

Shares of LON PPHC opened at GBX 129.44 ($1.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.47. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Public Policy alerts:

Public Policy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.60) target price on shares of Public Policy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPHC

Public Policy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.