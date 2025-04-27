Polyrizon Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Polyrizon’s (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 28th. Polyrizon had issued 958,903 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $4,199,995 based on an initial share price of $4.38. After the expiration of Polyrizon’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Polyrizon Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRZ opened at $0.34 on Friday. Polyrizon has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polyrizon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Polyrizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

