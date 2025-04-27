Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.450-19.950 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UHS opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

