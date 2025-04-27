Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Buyback 0 Shares

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.