Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Buyback 0 Shares

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Bureau Veritas stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $32.15.
About Bureau Veritas
