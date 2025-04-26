Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,600,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $284.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day moving average of $322.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

