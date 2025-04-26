Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $447.83 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 4.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $447,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,101.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,106.80. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,072.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

