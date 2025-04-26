Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

