Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $61.38 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 183,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,566,000 after purchasing an additional 243,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $267.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

