Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 255,334 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,334 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Bank of America by 71,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,632,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

