Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Vertiv, Shopify, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate platforms enabling online communication, content sharing, and digital networking. These companies typically earn revenue through advertising, subscriptions, and data monetization, with their stock prices often subject to rapid changes in user engagement and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,615,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,214. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. 10,669,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244,988. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

DJT traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,945,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922,543. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

