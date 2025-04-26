DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 8,950 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $514.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.39 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.92 and a 200 day moving average of $532.42. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,454 shares of company stock worth $18,564,027. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

