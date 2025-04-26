Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.00.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN opened at $448.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.51. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

