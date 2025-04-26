Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,197 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $51,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.