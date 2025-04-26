Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $25.40 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 476,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

GM opened at $47.11 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

