GeoWealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.