MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,426,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Vertiv by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 185,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its position in Vertiv by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

