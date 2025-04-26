Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.12. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $243.14 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

