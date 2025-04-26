Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after buying an additional 617,164 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $243.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $188.46 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

