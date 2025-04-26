Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 5,639 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

