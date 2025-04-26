Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,701 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Altria Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.