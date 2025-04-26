Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $35 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Masco worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Masco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

