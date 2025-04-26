F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.16% of F5 worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $270.03 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

