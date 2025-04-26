Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $3,015,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

