Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Edison International worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

