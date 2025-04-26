Bolthouse Investments LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,813,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

