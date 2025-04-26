Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

