SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.