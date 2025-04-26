SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $44,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000.

VT opened at $115.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

