Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

