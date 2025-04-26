SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,983,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,891,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

