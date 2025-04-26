DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $418.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $412.02 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.01.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

