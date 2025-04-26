Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.37 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

