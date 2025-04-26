Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $23.50 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.