Arkos Global Advisors Has $237,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 103,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 509,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,085 shares of company stock worth $2,233,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

