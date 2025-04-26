PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

